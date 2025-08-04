From slow pace to First Class at 18: My journey of self-discovery

By Adesina Wahab

After an initial slow start during her basic education pursuit, Morontowumi Enioluwa Akinbogun eventually ended up at the top notch in her academic journey at Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo. Below, she tells the story of her academic journey so far.

My name is Morontowumi Enioluwa Akinbogun, the youngest of four siblings in a close-knit family of six. At 18 years old, I completed my final Bachelor’s degree exams, and I turned 19 six weeks after. I’m excited to share my story. My story is one of transformation, from struggling to keep up in school to earning a first-class degree in software engineering. My early learning struggles were deep-seated. As a toddler, I was learning to write and would use whichever hand picked up the pencil first. However, my parents and teachers encouraged me to favour my right hand. It wasn’t until later that it became apparent that my natural strength lay in using my left hand.



In elementary school, I was always the last to copy notes from the board. My mother, a banker, despite her busy daily schedule, would squeeze out time to collect notes from my classmates in the neighbourhood late in the evenings so that I could complete mine. Going to school became a nightmare, and I felt like I didn’t belong. My family had to change locations twice due to transfers, which led to a change of school. I experienced bullying, especially name-calling by some classmates.



My parents counselled me a lot, assuring me of a brighter future. They also engaged with my class teachers daily to monitor my progress and well-being. The prayer points my parents raised during our family devotions, for me to overcome my situation, showed me how much they worried and cared about my well-being.



After completing the terminal class, my parents considered having me spend an extra year. However, my immediate older sibling needed to change school, and I was placed alongside her. We both passed the entrance exam and were admitted.



My junior secondary school years were years of struggle. I had good tutelage from my sister, who became my coach and mentor. She ensured I came out of my weaknesses through structured monitoring. Our Principal, Chief Lawal, inspired me with his mantra: “Hard work beats talent where talent doesn’t work hard.” This saying inspired me a lot; I have since held on to it as a mantra.



My challenges made me hover around average in my academics. However, my performance dramatically improved in senior secondary class 1. I joined the chemistry competition team and was qualified to represent my school in the Olympiad. I repeated this feat in my SS2 and became the library prefect in my final year.



Choosing a career path was a major issue for me. I opted for Industrial Design with a leaning towards graphic design. However, due to the COVID-19 impact and ASUU Strike, I changed to Babcock University and was admitted into software engineering.



Before I resumed 100 level, I spent three months studying the basics of software engineering privately, which helped me earn first-class grades consistently. I also partnered with a few classmates of like mind; I found emotional support through this. Throughout my studies, I remained focused and deliberate in my plans, not leaving things to chance. I addressed my weaknesses, particularly my fear of public speaking. I read books on public speaking and joined the ushering department at my University Church and local Church during school periods and holidays respectively. In my final year, I ran for an elective position and was elected as a senator and later as senate scribe in the school of computing.



In pursuit of self-development, I decided to reskill in cybersecurity; I enrolled in a cybersecurity program that offers training in world-class cyber warfare simulators such as Cyberium Arena and Specto when the opportunity arose during my 300 level. ThinkCyber Nigeria had partnered with the School of Computing at Babcock University to train students in cybersecurity; I was among the 2024 cohort from Babcock that participated in the training. I completed the program with impressive performance, which paid off a year later. A few days after my university graduation result was released, I was invited by ThinkCyber to participate as a Research Executive in an exclusive Kaizen Program, a live research initiative aimed at advancing Africa’s capabilities in applied cybersecurity innovation. This is an opportunity for me to gain exposure and hands-on training that will enhance my competency. I’m also currently undergoing training in graphic design and film editing – areas I’ve always been passionate about – to develop them as hobbies.



Reflecting on my achievements and consistent development from my senior secondary level to my present state, it is clear that being pushed to do things better led to my transformation. Given that my elder siblings set good examples, I had no choice but to step up. From my vulnerable early years to the level where I built resilience, overcame my challenges, and was strengthened to achieve a first-class degree in software engineering, I believe that those with unpromising beginnings shouldn’t lose hope; if I could do it, they should be able to as well. Having my siblings as role models helped shape my destiny. No doubt, my destiny would have been entirely different if I were the only child or the firstborn. I might have become complacent, laid-back, or mediocre in my approach to life. My sister, who was consistently two years ahead of me since elementary school, remained my role model at the university. She was also two years ahead of me at Babcock University, where she studied medicine. She was hardworking, studious, and diligent. I realized I needed to match her intensity to achieve my goal of earning a first-class degree. As her medical studies became demanding, she rarely had time for me; our paths diverged, and I focused on my own journey independently. Due to the longer duration of the MBBS program, we graduated the same year – she with remarkable success and numerous distinctions in her courses, and I with a first-class degree.



Our older siblings, who did well in their educational pursuits, inspired her success. Our firstborn, now in medicine, set the pace with a full tuition university scholarship in the US. He taught us resilience. The second, a lawyer pursuing a master’s degree in the UK, taught us courage and multitasking. She, in particular, was hard on me; she doesn’t spare me, always pushing me out of my comfort zone; her approach to me is that, in life, I need to struggle for my survival and fight for my rights. Today, I partner with her on SASEMI (Sapphire Sisters Empowerment Initiative), a foundation that believes every girl deserves to feel seen and heard for who she is and supported in becoming everything she dreams to be. Having role models like our older siblings paved the way for our own destinies.



The support I received from my parents and siblings, combined with the foundation laid by my secondary school, helped build my strength. My greatest strengths include self-discipline, commitment, resilience, and a strong ambition to excel in all I do. These values enable me to function effectively in both independent and team settings.



Beyond my personal skill development, I’ve also learned the value of collaboration and adaptability in team settings. My commitment to teamwork is noticeable, and I’ve often found myself serving as the backbone of group projects due to my reliability and availability.



In the future, I envision myself as a leading figure in the tech industry, leveraging my skills in software engineering and cybersecurity to drive innovation and solve complex problems both at local and global levels. I had always been interested in research. This interest is possibly indirectly influenced by my dad, who is an academic. I’ve had opportunities to be exposed to research outcomes, and I get inspired by the rewards. I am driven by experience and hope; some years back, my sister and I had the opportunity to visit Heriot-Watt University and the University of Edinburgh with our parents. I was fascinated by the research exploits of these institutions. I have the belief that the products of my research will lead me to entrepreneurial ventures and consequently financial breakthrough.



I hope that my story will inspire others to transform their own lives and pursue their dreams with optimism, passion and determination in spite of an unimpressive start.