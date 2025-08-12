FREEE Art Residency for young artists reclaims culture through waste

By Prisca Sam-Duru

In line with efforts geared towards recycling for a green economy and sustainable environment, a five-week eco-art residency hosted by Nigeria’s leading recycling firm brings sustainability and heritage into creative dialogue.

This is as pioneer tyre recycling firm FREEE Recycle has launched the maiden edition of its FREEE Residency Program, a new initiative fusing environmental sustainability with cultural preservation.

The FREEE Art Residency Program, running from July 28 to August 30, 2025, will host selected young Nigerian artists for a five-week intensive program focused on transforming recycled materials into artworks that reinterpret lost Nigerian artifacts.

Themed “Echoes of Reclamation: Rebuilding Heritage from Waste,” the residency is designed to empower a new generation of eco-conscious artists while advancing circular economy principles. The selected participants will explore and bring to life Nigeria’s rich, but often forgotten, artistic legacy through contemporary works crafted from reclaimed materials.

Participants were selected from various recognized Nigerian tertiary institutions through a competitive process that assessed their passion for art, cultural research, and sustainability. Over the five-week program, the artists will work in a dedicated on-site studio at the FREEE Recycle facility in Ibadan, where they’ll have access to materials, expert-led workshops, and communal discussions tailored to support their creative and intellectual development. A distinguished faculty of established artists and cultural scholars will provide mentorship and critique, offering both technical guidance and historical context.

The residency will conclude with a public exhibition in Lagos, providing a platform to engage the wider community in conversations around culture, sustainability, and innovation.

“Too often, we treat waste and heritage as unrelated challenges,” said Ifedolapo Runsenwe, Managing Director, FREEE Recycle Limited. “This residency suggests otherwise that the things we discard may hold the power to reconnect us with what we’ve lost.”

The FREEE Art Residency is part of a broader movement across Nigeria to integrate sustainability into education, culture, and industry. Earlier this year, the federal government announced a ban on single-use plastics in ministries and government agencies, which is a policy shift that aligns with global efforts to reduce environmental pollution and support responsible production.

Programs like this residency are contributing to that vision from the grassroots. By giving young creatives the tools to think critically about history and waste, they may be laying the foundation for future solutions that are both environmentally and culturally grounded.

Beyond its artistic focus, the residency also signals a shift in how creative institutions are responding to calls for circular economy practices. The program positions artists at the intersection of waste and memory. It also highlights the role of the creative sector in shaping more sustainable and reflective societies.

Throughout the residency, participants will engage in hands-on creation, guided research, and expert-led workshops, culminating in a public exhibition and auction in Lagos.

With growing concerns about waste and the need to foster circular economies, initiatives like this are timely. Since commencing operations in 2020, FREEE Recycle has processed over 350,000 used tyres and developed sustainable products used in schools, offices, and public spaces across Nigeria. This program builds on that impact by fostering cultural revitalization and empowering young people through creative and inclusive engagement.

FREEE Residency Program is sponsored by Sage Grey Technologies Limited and the Netherlands Consulate, which also serve as endorsers. Other endorsing partners include the Scrap Art Museum and the National Museum of Unity. The program also benefits from the expertise of a distinguished faculty: Oriyomi Pamela Otuka, Deputy Director and Curator at the National Museum of Unity, Ibadan; Dotun Popoola, visionary metal sculptor and founder of the Scrap Art Museum; and Tunde Odunlade, a globally recognized printmaker and textile artist. These faculty members will contribute to the final candidate selection, lead creative sessions, and provide mentorship and institutional credibility throughout the residency.