Free entry to Olumo Rock ends August 23, says Ogun govt

The Ogun State Government has announced that its free entry policy at the newly renovated Olumo Rock Tourist Complex will end on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by Mr Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Gov. Dapo Abiodun.

The governor thanked tourists and visitors for the unprecedented turnout recorded after the reopening of the complex.

He said the turnout underscored his administration’s commitment to repositioning the rock as a world-class tourist destination.

Abiodun explained that the free access initiative aimed to help tourists rediscover and appreciate the cultural and historical significance of Olumo Rock.

“This objective has been fully achieved with thousands of visitors taking advantage of the initiative,” he said.

He, however, raised concerns about overcrowding and public safety during the surge of visitors.

“At certain points, the crowd posed risks that could have led to a stampede but for the swift intervention of security agencies and on-site personnel,” he added.

The governor therefore directed that the free entry initiative will end on Saturday, Aug. 23.

“The Ogun government regrets any inconvenience this adjustment may cause and assures the public of its commitment to a safe and memorable experience,” Abiodun said. (NAN)