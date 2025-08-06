Foundation empowers 500 pupils, unveils development centre in Abuja

The Pzafaama Helping Hands Foundation (PHHF) has empowered 500 less-privileged school pupils in Abuja and unveiled the architectural model for a multi-purpose youth development and empowerment centre set to be constructed in the Federal Capital Territory.

The event, held on Saturday, August 3, 2025, at Pave Hotel, Jabi—near the NAF Conference Centre—marked a significant milestone in the Foundation’s commitment to improving education, social welfare, and skills acquisition in underserved communities. It also coincided with the 50th birthday celebration of the Foundation’s Founder and CEO, Ambassador Princess (Dr.) Hauwa U. A. Abdul-Dimka, who used the occasion to rally support for the centre’s construction.

At the heart of the celebration was the distribution of educational kits to 500 pupils from low-income households. Each child received a school bag, food flask, water bottle, and writing materials. This initiative forms part of PHHF’s school-support programme, aimed at improving classroom retention and learning outcomes while restoring dignity to children in need.

According to the Foundation, the outreach is one of several interventions it has carried out across Nigeria, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of a detailed architectural model for a state-of-the-art empowerment facility to be built in Abuja. The proposed centre will feature:

An administrative block

Five vocational training halls

Gender-segregated hostels

Four tutorial classrooms

Kitchen and dining facilities

Places of worship (mosque and church)

Sports facilities

An assembly hall

CCTV-equipped observation towers and perimeter security fencing

Princess Abdul-Dimka described the centre as a long-term solution to youth unemployment and social vulnerability, stating:

“This is more than a construction project; it is a vision to restore hope, dignity, and purpose to our youths. We are calling on kind-hearted Nigerians, the private sector, philanthropists, and corporate sponsors to invest in the future of our children by supporting this noble cause.”

The event attracted dignitaries and stakeholders from across the country, including prominent figures from the security sector, civil society, and traditional institutions. Among them were Hajiya Hajara Alkali, 21st Indigenous President of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), who served as Mother of the Day, and AIG Hajiya Aishat Bajju, Force Gender Advisor at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, honoured as Queen Mother of the Day.

Also in attendance were representatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Officers Wives Association, Dr. Gokum (President of the Ngas National Association), and senior officers of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies.

Adding cultural colour to the celebration were traditional dancers from the Ngas ethnic group in Plateau State, who delivered captivating folkloric performances in honour of the Foundation’s grassroots mission.

The unveiling builds on PHHF’s growing reputation for impactful humanitarian work. In 2023, the Foundation supported over 500 JAMB candidates at the Asaba E-Library with meals and refreshments. In Plateau State, it donated 100 bags of rice, cartons of noodles, and face masks to the Rong community. It also provided 2,000 pupils in Primary School Rong with uniforms, sandals, food packs, school bags, and football kits to enhance school attendance and wellbeing.

In its continued support for orphaned children, PHHF has adopted 12 orphans, supporting them with school fees and welfare up to tertiary level. It has also made donations of food, clothing, and a generator to the Mother of Divine Grace Orphanage and similar institutions.

Other ongoing PHHF programmes include bursaries, daily feeding packs, and welfare services for internally displaced persons (IDPs), particularly in conflict-affected regions.

Founded in 2019 by Princess Hauwa Abdul-Dimka, a native of Plateau State and alumna of Delta State University, the Foundation has earned national and international accolades. In 2022, she received the Africa Medallion Award from TimeAfrica Magazine for outstanding humanitarian service.

“Every child deserves a fair chance, and through this Foundation, we are trying to level the playing field for those often forgotten by society,” she stated.

The Foundation is calling on individuals, organisations, and international donors to support the construction of the proposed empowerment centre, which it hopes will become a national model for youth development and reintegration.