Food production: Agric Minister gives full backing to youth, women

…commends Jet Farms Agro Solution’s role in food, nutrition security

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to empowering youth and women in agriculture as part of efforts to boost food production and achieve nutrition security.

Kyari gave the assurance during a working visit to D’More Food and Spices, the food processing arm of Jet Farms Agro Solution Ltd, at the Technology Incubation Hub, Lafia, Nasarawa State. The enterprise, owned and managed by Nigerian youth farmers, impressed the Minister with its innovative contributions to value addition in the agricultural sector.

According to Kyari, youth and women’s active participation in agribusiness would “galvanize the nation’s food systems towards increased productivity, revitalize value chains, and drive food and nutrition security.”

He stressed that the Ministry would provide a strong policy framework to transform agriculture into a technology-driven sector where mechanization, digital agriculture, and research-commercialization linkages thrive. This, he said, would create an enabling environment for youth and women to maximize opportunities in production, packaging, marketing, and distribution.

“In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the agriculture sector, the Ministry will continue to support Jet Farms and other youth and women-led agribusiness ventures across the country,” Kyari added.

The Minister also commended Jet Farms Agro Solution’s efforts after inspecting its facility, which houses a raw materials store, processing room, and finished products section. He praised the company’s D’More Spices brand, which processes curry, thyme, chilli pepper, rice, and other products.

Earlier, the Team Lead of Jet Farms, Tobi Jeremiah Olanrewaju, explained the inspiration behind establishing the food processing division.

“Food processing arm of Jet Farms and Agro Solutions Ltd was born out of one simple but urgent mission: to stop the painful waste of farmers’ harvests, to create dignified jobs for young people and women, and to take the bold flavors of Nigeria to tables across the world,” he said.

Olanrewaju highlighted the challenge of post-harvest losses, noting that smallholder farmers lose up to half their harvest annually due to a lack of storage and processing facilities.

“At D’More, we saw both a tragedy and an opportunity. By processing ginger, turmeric, thyme, curry, chili, crayfish, and rice into premium-quality spices and food products, we are extending shelf life, creating value, and turning what could have been waste into both income for farmers and nourishment for families,” he stated.

He further emphasized: “More than that, we are showing that agriculture is not just survival, it is prosperity and pride.”

As part of his appeal, Olanrewaju called for single-digit financing from financial institutions, including the Bank of Industry (BoI) and Bank of Agriculture (BoA), alongside other intervention programmes. According to him, such support would boost value addition, attract investors, and strengthen confidence in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.