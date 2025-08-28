Food for Thought, by Donu Kogbara

Donu Kogbara

Some of you may already have seen the case study below on social media platforms. I don’t know whether it is hypothetical or real, but I’m publishing it here for Vanguard readers who haven’t seen it before because it makes a very important and interesting point that every Nigerian who desperately wants political change should consider.

Akara and Pap was breakfast served every morning in a hostel of 100 people. Out of the 100, 80 didn’t like it. They complained daily, saying they were tired and wanted something different.

But the remaining 20 were satisfied. They liked it just as it was.

To solve the issue, the warden introduced a simple rule: Every night, everyone would vote for what they wanted to eat the next morning. The meal with the highest number of votes would be served.

So, every night, the 20 who loved Akara and Pap voted for it—with one voice. But the 80 who didn’t like it were never united. Their votes went in different directions:

*18 for Bread and Tea

*16 for Yam and Egg Sauce

*14 for Jollof Rice

*12 for Spaghetti

*10 for Noodles

*10 for Moi Moi and Pap

Can you guess what the result was every single time?

Akara and Pap kept winning, not because it was the best, but because the people who didn’t want it were too divided to agree on anything else.

In Nigeria, many are tired of the same old hardship, bad governance and recycled leadership. We know who and what the real problems are.

But even those who want change are divided—along tribal lines, party names, personal interest, ego and ambition.

The year2027 might seem far away, but it’s already around the corner. If we don’t learn from this story, we will wake up again to another bitter round of the same “meal” we’ve been served for ages.

The World Bank has already projected that poverty in Nigeria will keep rising until 2027. That’s not just a statistic—it’s a warning.

And the sad truth is this: If we miss 2027, it’ll only get worse.

This Is a Salient Message.

THERE’S POWER IN UNITY, NOT JUST IN NUMBERS.

A United Minority Is More Formidable Than A Divided Majority.

Think About It.

I am certainly thinking about it because, up till now, I have been one of the change advocates who has expressed the view that Peter Obi should ferociously focus on tidying up his messy Labour Party, then stand on his own terms as a presidential candidate in 2027.

Like many Obidients, I have not been enthusiastic about the idea of Obi fully joining the new ADC coalition for the following reasons:-

a) because I suspect that the ADC will choose Atiku as its flagbearer, not least because he is likely to inherit most of the 14 million or so Northern talakawas who became leaderless when Buhari died.

b) because Atiku’s fans want Obi to be his running mate and I don’t see why someone as popular as Obi should play a secondary role. Also please note that when Obi was Atiku’s running mate in 2019, they didn’t do that well as a team. It was only when Obi stood with Datti Baba Ahmed in 2023 that he achieved amazing results such as a resounding victory in Lagos, Tinubu’s home turf.

c) because numerous profoundly tarnished Old School politicians have thrown their lot in with the ADC and I very much doubt that it can become the kind of party I will feel comfortable about supporting.

But, given how deeply entrenched Tinubu has become since he became president in 2023 – and the aggressive tactics he is already employing around his obsession with being re-elected in 2027 – are my reservations good enough reasons for urging Obi to avoid the coalition?

Am I being unrealistic and allowing my heart and morals to rule my head? Does the end not justify the means at a time when Nigeria is struggling and Nigerians are suffering?

Is the akara and pap story not a cautionary tale and word for the wise that should compel me and other like-minded Obidients to change our stances and advise our principal to participate in anything that will end APC rule?

I’d love to hear what Vanguard readers think; so please get in touch. Let’s hear your advice!