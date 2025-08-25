FOMWAN at 40: Women urge action on climate change, drug abuse, insecurity

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has called on governments at all levels, stakeholders, and citizens to take urgent and coordinated action to address the pressing challenges of climate change, drug abuse, and insecurity in the country.

This call was made in a communiqué issued at the end of FOMWAN’s Annual National Conference and 40th Anniversary celebration held in Kaduna. The event, themed “Empowering Muslim Women in the Face of Climate Change – Building Resilience, Sustainability and Community Development while Showcasing FOMWAN’s Achievements,” brought together more than 1,550 delegates from across Nigeria, as well as sister organisations from the UK, Ghana, and Niger Republic.

The conference was declared open by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaibah Ahmed. Dignitaries in attendance included the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (represented by Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas), the Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima (represented by Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir), and the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani (represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe). The opening was chaired by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Prof. Abdul Jalal Abdullah Dan Baba, while the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamali, represented the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

A goodwill message delivered virtually by the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, praised FOMWAN’s four decades of impactful service and described the conference theme as both timely and relevant.

The communiqué highlighted the visible impact of climate change in Nigeria, including flooded farmlands, droughts, desertification, food insecurity, and internal displacement. It emphasized Islam’s commitment to environmental stewardship and underscored the disproportionate impact of climate crises on women.

Delegates also raised concerns over the rising tide of drug abuse among youths, moral decline, and the shortage of qualified school counsellors. They, however, commended ongoing collaborations between the Ministry of Education and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to curb the menace.

In response, FOMWAN resolved to empower Muslim women to develop resilience against climate change, launch tree planting campaigns in communities, establish Green Ambassadors Clubs in FOMWAN-run schools, promote alternative energy sources, and encourage responsible social media engagement among youths as environmental advocates.

A key highlight of the conference was the election of new national executives. Dr. Fadimatu Sumaye Hamza emerged as the new National Amirah, succeeding Hajiya Rafiah Idowu Sanni. Others elected include Hajiya Zeenat Isiemekhan as Vice President, Hajiya Hawau Abdullah as Public Relations Officer, Khadijah Olahan as Da’wah Officer, and Dr. Halima Egberongbe as Assistant Secretary.

FOMWAN reaffirmed its dedication to community development, women’s empowerment, and climate resilience, while calling on members nationwide to maintain the unity that has sustained the organisation for 40 years.