Flooding: NRCS, IFRC stage simulation exercise in Agboyi community to prevent disaster

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), IFRC, in collaboration with emergency response agencies including Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corp, LNSC, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Office of Drainage Services, National Disaster Response Team and the Nigerian Police on Friday carried a simulation exercise to simulate real-life flood scenarios, test coordination, and enhance emergency response readiness in Agboyi/Ketu in Kosofe local government area of Lagos.



The simulation exercise was organised to build an efficient response system within the community where emergency events take place. It also to enhance community preparedness, strengthens inter-agency coordination, and assesses the operational readiness of emergency response teams in a severe flood situation.



The project was part of the Italian Government–funded Flood Resilience Project being implemented in six selected high-risk states across Nigeria: Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Enugu, Lagos and Nasarawa.

In an interview with newsmen during the simulation drill, the Lagos State Branch Chairman of the Nigerian Red Cross, Dr. Adebola Kolawole, said the training and awareness done in the flood-prone community will help to save lives when the need arises.

“When there is a flood, the community already knows how to go about it. They know who to call, how to raise an alarm and how to assist the person who is in danger.



“The simulation was not only a success but also a valuable opportunity for learning, deepening understanding, and strengthening collaboration among agencies in responding to emergencies in Lagos.

“The exercise drew not less than 200 participants from various agencies and members of the community, creating an impressive display of teamwork and commitment,” she said.



Dr. Kolawole harped on the essence of rescue preparedness, appreciating the partnering agencies and volunteers of the project for their dedication and support.



The Assistant Director Search and Rescue of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Temitayo Adenike, who represented the Head of Operations, Lagos Operations office, Mr. Farinloye Ibrahim , explained that, Ketu has experienced severe flooding in the past adding that the intervention have been carried out not just in Ketu but other flooding prone areas within the state.



On the warning signs, she said, The emergency management vanguards (Corp members) have sensitised the community members. “Last year, we educated the community on proper waste management; how not to dump their waste in the drainages, ensure proper disposal of waste, clear drainages and take proper care of their environment.



“We have spoken to the community leaders and rulers on the need to ensure the environment is properly controlled. We have sensitised the members of the community, churches and mosques.



“The simulation exercise is for us to work with other agencies to see how ready we are, discover our shortcomings and improve on them. I am certain that after the simulation exercise, our operations will be better”, she said.



Also, the Disaster Management Officer, Charity Nwaoha corroborated that the project was needed to show the community how best they can respond to emergency situations before the emergency responders approach them.



“What can you do? How can you save your life and properties before the Red Cross, before the NEMA, before the other emergency responders? How can you save yourself? What do you need to do? How can you evacuate yourself and others? So this is just the purpose of this exercise as well as to strengthen collaboration among the relevant stakeholders”, she said.



On her part, the Search and Rescue Team of the Nigerian Navy represented by Lieutenant Hassan, said, “Our role in the simulation exercise is search and rescue operations. We are always ready to swiftly come to rescue victims of emergency events with all our equipment, the way we did during the simulation exercise”, she added.



Giving an overview of the project, the Branch Secretary, Nigerian Red Cross Lagos State, Olakunle Lasisi, explained that the Red Cross as an organization has been engaging the community in various kinds of training. We have been engaging the community members, especially the gatekeepers.



“We engaged them in a series of meetings, to know how they have been coping before our arrival, and we use their own experience also to widen what is expected of them to respond to an emergency.



“We let them know where there are some signs, when it comes, they need to actually evacuate where they are and move to the high level land.



“What we discovered during our training, and after a series of years, is that, they have learned a lot of lessons and they equally know the agency to call when there are any major crises as a result of floods.

“It is an epidemic or any form of heartbreak or disease. The training has been so helpful to them and in the community; there is a resilient team of the Nigerian Red Cross.



“These are people that alert us when necessary and immediately we get closer to the HMOH of the CDA, so that they will know that something is happening. So we need to let them know the necessary authority they need to reach when there is any form of heartbreak.