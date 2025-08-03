Flood ravages farmlands in Niger State

FILE IMAGE

…Government orders immediate evacuation amid food crisis fears

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

MINNA — A fresh wave of severe flooding has devastated vast farmlands across multiple communities in Paikoro and Lapai Local Government Areas of Niger State, raising concerns over an impending food crisis.

The flooding followed torrential early morning rainfall on Sunday, submerging hundreds of hectares of farmland and washing away crops in what officials described as one of the most damaging episodes this year.

In Kafin Koro area of Paikoro LGA, several communities were submerged, though the full extent of damage is yet to be determined. However, no fewer than 18 communities in Lapai LGA were confirmed to have been severely affected.

The impacted communities in Lapai include: Dere, Eshi, Apataku, Tsakanabi, Kuchi Kakanda, Arah, Achiba, Rebba, Ebwa, Pele, Edda, Rigido, Gbami, Yawa, Baka, and Muye.

Although there were no immediate reports of casualties or property loss, the floodwaters have wreaked havoc on agricultural livelihoods, destroying farmland expected to contribute significantly to the state’s food supply.

In response to the disaster, the Niger State Government has issued an immediate evacuation order to riverside and flood-prone communities.

Jonathan Vatsa, Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication, Media and Strategy, issued a statement on Sunday urging affected residents to relocate to higher ground.

“We understand the emotional attachment people have to their ancestral homes, but we must prioritize safety. We are appealing to residents in all vulnerable areas to heed this warning and move before the situation worsens,” Vatsa stated.

He added that the state government would soon launch a comprehensive awareness campaign targeting all flood-prone areas, and called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community heads to assist in sensitizing the public.

“This is a proactive measure to avoid a repeat of the Mokwa disaster,” Vatsa said, referencing a past flood incident that claimed lives and properties.

The development comes on the heels of warnings by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Federal Government, which earlier identified 15 out of Niger’s 25 local government areas as high flood-risk zones during the current rainy season.

Specifically, residents in Rijau, Sarkin Pawa, Suleja, and Mashegu LGAs had already been advised to relocate between July 31 and August 4, 2025, due to forecasts of intense rainfall likely to trigger flash floods.

With food-producing communities now under water, agricultural experts warn that the impact on food supply and prices could be significant, especially as harvest season approaches.