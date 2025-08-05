Flash floods ground Lagos, paralyse businesses

…Residents lament situation

…Lagos govt sues for calm

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—BUSINESS activities were paralysed as residents and motorists battled with the effects of an early morning torrential rainfall in Lagos that caused significant traffic gridlock.

The flash floods affected roads and submerged various homes across the metropolis.

Recall that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, had predicted thundery and rainy weather activities across the nation from Monday to Wednesday, warning of possible flash floods in some areas.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged morning thunderstorms on Monday with moderate rains over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina, in the northern region, as well as Lagos.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies over the southern region with chances of light rain over parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states during the morning hours.

According to it, light rains are expected over parts of Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

The agency anticipated the high possibility of floods occurring over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Edo, and Delta States during the forecast period.However, yesterday’s rainfall left many motorists and commuters, who dared to move out, stranded for hours on major roads in the metropolis due to the flooded roads and streets.

The downpour, which started at about midnight into early morning, continued intermittently on Monday. It witnessed heavily flooded roads on both the Island and Mainland sides of the state.

It was gathered that while traffic on some of the roads was at a standstill during the downpour, some others witnessed slow movement as motorists struggled to wade through the flash floods.

Residents lament

A motorist, who simply identified himself as Alhaji Abu, said commuters had a hectic time navigating through the flooded path of the Odo Iya Alaro Bridge in Ikorodu at about 5 am, which was heavily flooded. Abu said: “Since the flood had covered all the potholes on the road, motorists had to be cautious not to be stranded inside the flood.”

Many broken-down vehicles were seen stuck in the flood.

The gridlock caused by the flood extended towards the Ikotun and Igando Roads, Oworosonki.

Motorists plying the route were seen moving slowly on the lane close to the median while they stayed away from the service lane to avoid plunging into the drainage.

As a result, commuters were unable to move around even after the rain had subsided at about 9 am. Most of them were seen hanging around while waiting for the flood to recede at various bus stops.

Some of the residents, who spoke with Vanguard, called for the state government’s intervention.

One of the affected residents in the Gberegbe area of Ikorodu, who simply identified herself as Modupe Akinbiyi, said: “We do experience heavy floods each time it rains, particularly during the rainy season. We are worried about this flood. We have sent several complaints to the government and the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources without positive results.”

Lagos govt sues for calm

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, who reassured residents of adequate preparation for the rains, urged residents of low-lying wetland areas to relocate and move upland to avoid needless loss of lives and property, when the need arises.

Wahab reminded that the peculiar nature of Lagos as a coastal city and climate change makes it susceptible to vagaries of flash flooding, asking residents not to panic.He explained to all residents that Lagos, being a coastal state, with the heavy rainfalls, the level of water in the lagoon is bound to rise and will result in a tidal lock, which will prevent discharge from all collectors.

Wahab urged all those living in low-lying areas to be on alert because, with the intensity of the rainfall already experienced, many such areas will encounter flash floods.

According to him, all areas that are abutting the rivers and lagoons in Lagos are also at risk of experiencing flash floods, which may come with high currents.

Given the holiday period that most pupils and students are in now, he called for extra vigilance so that they do not go outside to play in the rain or swim in the flash floods.

The commissioner also reiterated the earlier advisory to motorists and pedestrians not to wade through floods, as there is a tendency that vehicles may be submerged and people swept away with such heavy floods.

He warned residents not to dispose of their refuse into the drains as the rains fall, warning that there are consequences for such acts and the refuse will end up blocking the drains and causing flash floods.

According to Wahab, “The state is intensifying the year-round cleaning and maintenance of all drainage channels as well as awarding contracts for the concrete lining of new ones to be able to contain run off from rainfalls.”

He, however, warned that whenever more than usual rain falls, as Lagos has witnessed for several 12 hours yesterday, all concerted efforts are required to checkmate its effects.