Five Years of WithChude: Africa’s most watched talk show

Across Africa, only a few talk shows have managed to rise above the noise, building loyal audiences week after week. At the top today stand The Sandwich Podcast, MacG’s Podcast & Chill, and WithChude. Each has its charm, but when it comes to reach, consistency, and impact, WithChude sits comfortably at number one.

In Nigeria, talk shows often come and go—some burn bright and fade, others linger without truly holding attention. WithChude, however, has not only endured for five years but grown stronger with each season. Today, it proudly wears the crown of Africa’s most watched talk show, a title earned through its rare ability to connect deeply with viewers across the continent.

At the heart of the show is its host, Chude Jideonwo. With a background in public relations and an instinct for meaningful storytelling, he brings balance, empathy, and depth to every conversation. Unlike hosts who rigidly follow prepared questions, Chude listens—and then asks the follow-ups that pierce beyond the surface. That’s where the magic often happens: guests open up in ways they never intended to. Icons like Joke Silva, Onyeka Onwenu, Damilola Adegbite, and many others have sat in his chair and said, “I’ve never said this anywhere before.” Even Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie once remarked, “You are out to get people, not get them,” affirming the safe and respectful space he creates.

That sense of safety is one of the show’s greatest strengths. Guests feel supported, audiences sense authenticity, and no one feels baited for sensational headlines. In an era dominated by clickbait, WithChude proves that depth and sincerity still resonate.

The numbers back it up. It is the most syndicated talk show in Nigeria, airing weekly on Channels TV, AIT, WapTV, Rave TV, and SpiceTV—more platforms than any other talk show on the continent. Millions tune in every week, making it a fixture in homes across Africa.

But the impact of WithChude goes beyond ratings. The show has helped shape national and continental conversations on mental health, social change, politics, and culture. Each episode serves as proof that African talk shows can be more than entertainment—they can be spaces for truth, healing, and connection.

Five years in, WithChude is not just holding the top spot—it is redefining what an African talk show can be. And it shows no signs of slowing down.