First Lady Tinubu restates commitment to women devt, empowers 1,000 in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wife of the President and National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has restated her commitment to women empowerment and enterprise development with the empowerment of 1,000 women in Lagos and the inauguration of a new Industrial Leather Hub in Mushin.

At the Renewed Hope Initiative Empowerment Programme, held at Lagos House, Ikeja, with the theme: “Empowering Women for Self-Reliance and Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, Acceleration,” Mrs.Tinubu praised the State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for supporting the programme with an additional 500 empowerment items, raising the total beneficiaries in Lagos to 1,000 women, compared to 500 in other states.

She explained that some of the empowerment items, which include: Gas cookers, grinding machines, chest freezers, generators, hair dryers, and other equipment, would provide women with the resources to build successful businesses, reduce poverty, and contribute to national prosperity.

According to Mrs Tinubu, over 18,500 women across the six geopolitical zones will benefit from the initiative.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, noted that the programme aligns with SDGs 1, 2, 5, 6, and 10, stressing that financially empowered women would positively impact their communities and the nation at large.

In a related development, Mrs. Tinubu inaugurated the Lagos State Government’s new Industrial Leather Hub in Matori, Mushin, describing it as a milestone project to strengthen small and medium enterprises, promote local manufacturing, and position Lagos as Africa’s foremost leather hub.

Sanwo-Olu, while commending Mrs. Tinubu for her decades-long commitment to good governance, urged beneficiaries not to sell the empowerment tools but to use them to grow wealth and boost the state’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

Commenting on the hub, Sanwo-Olu declared that it would generate 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, with 70 per cent reserved for women and youths, while over 15,000 artisans would benefit from specialized training and start-up support.

He assured that the state would expand access to funds, strengthen infrastructure, and deepen the leather ecosystem to enhance productivity.

The highlight of the event was when Sanwo-Olu renamed the facility as the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Industrial Leather Hub, a gesture that was met with loud applause from guests.

The programmes were attended by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima; Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and his wife, Oluremi; lawmakers, state officials, All Progressives Congress, APC chieftains, prominent indigenes of Lagos, among other dignitaries.