First Lady, Governors’ Wives pay condolence visit to Aisha Buhari

Photo: NTA

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday, August 8, 2025, led a delegation of wives of National Assembly members and some wives of state governors on a condolence visit to the Kaduna residence of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Tinubu was warmly received by former First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, with whom she shared a heartfelt embrace, reflecting the deep mutual respect and friendship between them.

The visit was marked by moments of comfort and solidarity, as the delegation expressed sympathy to Dr. Buhari and her family over the passing of the late president.

The Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima; Wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abass; Wife of the Kwara State Governor, Amb. Dr. Olufolake Abdulrasaq; and Wife of the Kaduna State Governor, Hajia Hafsat Uba Sanni, were among the dignitaries who joined in offering condolences. The visit underscored the unity and shared compassion among Nigeria’s leaders and their spouses in times of national loss.

It was the First Lady’s second condolence visit to the family of the late leader, having earlier led a delegation of governors’ and ministers’ wives, as well as spouses of service chiefs, to his Daura home on July 19.