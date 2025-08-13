FIRS partners Customs to drive National Single Window project 

The moves by the Federal Government to smoothen its trade facilitation operations got a boost as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have stepped up collaboration on the National Single Window (NSW) project.

The NSE is a landmark trade facilitation initiative expected to transform Nigeria’s import and export processes, improve revenue collection, and enhance the country’s competitiveness in global trade.

At a high-level meeting held at the NCS Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, top officials from both agencies reviewed ongoing preparations for the project’s implementation and agreed on practical steps to accelerate system integration ahead of its planned take-off in the first quarter of 2026.

The NSW, launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in April 2024, is a federal initiative designed to streamline and automate trade procedures by providing a centralised digital platform for all trade-related transactions.

By integrating systems across government agencies, the platform will simplify documentation, enhance transparency, reduce clearance times, and cut costs for businesses.

In attendance at the Abuja meeting were the Comptroller-General of Customs, Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi (MFR); Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji; and Director of the National Single Window Project, Mr. Tola Fakolade, alongside senior officials from the institutions.

Welcoming the FIRS delegation, Comptroller-General Adeniyi underscored the strategic importance of the project.

“It is my pleasure to welcome the Chairman and members of his team. We are here to exchange ideas and have open discussions that will help our preparations for the National Single Window.

Adeniyi explained that the goal was to develop a modern trade ecosystem through the integration of advanced technology into clearance and compliance processes, ultimately fostering efficiency and reducing bottlenecks in the movement of goods.

Echoing the Customs chief’s sentiments, FIRS Executive Chairman Dr. Zacch Adedeji said the collaboration was timely and critical to meeting the project’s tight deadlines.