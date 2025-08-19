Firms partner for wireless networking solutions

By Tunde Oso

Tecom Concept Limited, a leading Nigerian technology solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Cambium Networks, a global leader in wireless networking solutions.

This collaboration makes Tecom the official and major distributor of Cambium Networks’ products in the Nigerian market, unlocking new opportunities for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations to access high-performance, reliable, and scalable connectivity solutions.

Speaking on the partnership, Happiness Obioha, Managing Director of Tecom described it as a major step forward in advancing Nigeria’s digital infrastructure. “Our collaboration with Cambium Networks strengthens our capacity to deliver best-in-class wireless networking solutions to the Nigerian market. We are not just bringing in technology — we are delivering the knowledge, support, and expertise required to make these solutions transformative for our clients.”

This partnership signals a shared commitment to empowering Nigeria’s connectivity ecosystem, ensuring that businesses, communities, and government agencies can thrive in an increasingly digital world. With Cambium’s global technology leadership and Tecom’s proven local expertise, the future of wireless networking in Nigeria is set to reach new heights.

Cambium Networks is renowned for delivering innovative wireless broadband, Wi-Fi, and networking infrastructure that meet the demands of modern connectivity. Its solutions, which include advanced fixed wireless broadband systems, indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi, and intelligent network management platforms, are designed to provide exceptional performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency. The partnership with Tecom aligns with the company’s mission to equip Nigerian businesses and institutions with cutting-edge tools that enable seamless communication, secure data exchange, and efficient operations.

Tecom’s strong expertise in cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, and digital compliance provides an ideal complement to Cambium Networks’ technology portfolio. Through its services, which range from cybersecurity point solutions, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, NDPR compliance, CCTV and access control, to public key infrastructure and offensive cybersecurity — Tecom ensures that clients not only deploy world-class connectivity solutions but also operate them within secure and optimized environments.

As part of this landmark partnership, Tecom and Cambium Networks will be hosting an exclusive training and product showcase on Wednesday August 27, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event which is billed to start by 8:00am will bring together IT professionals, network administrators, service providers, and government ICT teams for an immersive learning experience.

Attendees will explore Cambium’s advanced infrastructure and network products, including radios, networking devices, and access control systems, while gaining practical insights into deployment, management, and optimization through expert-led sessions.