Firm commended for strict global safety

By Henry Obetta, LAGOS

REAL estate and construction professionals have commended the Grandis 5-Star Luxury Apartment and Suites in Victoria Island because of the strict global safety and quality assurance procedures used in its construction.

Speaking on the project, a hotelier, Mr Emmanuel Ajayi said Lagos is set to welcome a new addition to its skyline as plans advance for the Grandis 5-Star Luxury Apartment and Suites in Victoria Island.

According to him, although construction has yet to commence, the project’s design is already generating attention within the property and architectural community, particularly because of its emphasis on safety and durability.

Ajayi said: “Every stage of the development process—from design to eventual construction and maintenance—is being planned under strict global safety and quality assurance procedures. Dumarco has also separated the roles of developer, contractor, and consultant to ensure independent oversight and accountability throughout the project’s lifecycle.

“The 17-floor residential development, designed to overlook Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, and Ikoyi, is being developed by Dumarco Construction Limited, a firm with decades of experience in the highly regulated oil and gas industry.”

Also, the General Manager of Dumarco, Mr Adejuwon Ademola said the project’s foundation rests on international safety standards rarely applied in Nigeria’s residential property market.

Ademola said: “There is no room for compromise in the oil and gas industry. We are applying that same zero-tolerance approach to property development. Grandis is designed not just for luxury but peace of mind.

“We designed Grandis for people who want everything—security, sophistication, and the assurance that their home will look and perform as well in 20 years as it does on day one.”