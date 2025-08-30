Firm calls for advancing Nigeria’s marketing ecosystem 

By Efe Onodjae

A marketing firm, digital creative agency, has called for the advancement of Nigeria’s marketing ecosystem, saying it is a catalyst for driving brand growth in the country.

The call was made at the maiden edition of the Brand Handlers Summit & Awards 2025, where Dashboard Innovations emerged winner of the prestigious Digital Creative Agency of the Year award.

The event, which took place at Regency Hall, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, was organised by Marketing Space magazine.

The award recognised Dashboard Innovations for its groundbreaking approach to digital marketing, creativity, and strategic execution, which have consistently delivered measurable results for clients across various industries.

Renowned for its data-driven storytelling and innovative digital solutions, the agency has distinguished itself as a leader in leveraging technology to enhance brand engagement and growth.

With the theme, “Advancing Nigeria’s Marketing Ecosystem to Drive Brand Growth,” the summit brought together stakeholders in the marketing and communications industry for thought leadership sessions, strategic networking, and the recognition of outstanding contributions to the sector.

Speaking on the award, Digital Marketing Strategist at Dashboard Innovations, George Ugbegua, expressed gratitude to clients and the agency’s team for their support and dedication.

“Winning Digital Creative Agency of the Year is an incredible honour. This award validates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in digital marketing. We dedicate this recognition to our clients who trust us, and to our amazing team whose passion and hard work make it all possible,” he said.