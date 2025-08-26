Fire razes 15 houses in C’River community

No fewer than 15 houses were razed by fire on Tuesday in Agbokim Waterfall village, Etung Local Government Area, Cross River.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the affected buildings was the residence of the council’s Vice Chairman.

The fire was reportedly triggered by Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) stored in one of the houses.

An eyewitness, Mr John Agbor, said a leakage from one of the drums of PMS spilled into a nearby fire, sparking the inferno that spread through the community.

“It was hell of a fire, and the whole community was covered with fear as the fire spread and thick smoke billowed into the sky.

“The worst is that there is no fire service close, and we were all left to our fate to bring the fire under control, but by then the damage had been done,” Agbor said.

Agbor said the PMS was meant for transit to Cameroon from Agbokim.

Contacted the Director of the State Fire Service, Mr. Dennis Ajom, who confirmed the incident. He said he had mobilized officers to the scene of the incident.

Contacted, the Director of the State Fire Service, Mr Dennis Ajom, confirmed the incident, saying he had mobilised officers to the scene.

“I am aware. I directed officers from our Ikom office to move there, and I am awaiting a detailed report from them,” he stated.