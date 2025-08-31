FG urges states to stop use of wooden boats

The Federal Government has urged state governments to halt the use wooden boats and adopt those of fiber and aluminium to enhance safety, promote modern water transport and reduce accidents.

Mr Adegboyega Oyetola Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, said this in a statement to commensurate with the victims and families of the Shagari boat mishap in Sokoto State.

Oyetola said that the tragic mishaps was a direct consequence of the continued reliance on unsafe vessels.

“The Federal Government is appealing to state governments to urgently complement its efforts by investing in modern, non-wooden boats for commercial operations in their states.

“Despite the ministry’s recent interventions, including the nationwide distribution of 3,500 life jackets to each riverine state, incidents of boat mishaps have persisted largely due to the widespread use of wooden boats.

“The structural weaknesses of wooden boats make them unsafe for modern commercial operations and should be phased out,” he said.

Oyetola said that wooden boats had served their time and could no longer be on waterways for safety purposes.

According to him, wooden boats cannot withstand the scale of haulage especially under conditions of overloading.

He emphasised that fibre and aluminium boats, being sturdier, safer, and more durable, represent the global standard for inland and coastal waterway transport.

He called on state governments, particularly those with large riverine populations, to urgently invest in these modern boats, describing such investments as both life-saving and economically strategic.

“Our Ministry has mandated the compulsory use of life jackets, and we have supplied them in thousands to riverine States.

“But life jackets alone cannot guarantee safety without safe boats. I therefore appeal to our state governments to complement the Federal Government’s efforts by deliberately investing in fibre and aluminium boats.

“This is the seed we must sow today to secure a safer, more prosperous tomorrow,” he said.