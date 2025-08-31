FG unveils reviewed curricula for basic, secondary, technical education

Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa.

The Federal Government has announced the completion of a comprehensive review of curricula across basic, senior secondary, and technical education.

Minister of State for Education Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, made the announcement on behalf of the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

A statement on the announcement was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by, Mrs Folasade Boriowo, Director Press and Public Relations. Federal Ministry of Education, .

In the statement, the minister recalled that the review was conducted in collaboration with the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), UBEC, NSSEC, NBTE, and other key stakeholders.

He disclosed that the reviewed frameworks balance subject offerings with deeper, more practical learning, reduce overload and enhance quality learning outcomes.

According to the minister, the revised curricula reduce content overload, allow more time for learning, and ensure that education remain relevant to the realities of today’s world.

“At the primary level, pupils in Primary 1–3 will offer 9–10 subjects, while those in Primary 4–6 will take 10–12.

“For Junior Secondary School, the range is 12–14 subjects; Senior Secondary students will take 8–9; and technical schools will offer 9–11 subjects,” he said.

The Minister commended stakeholders for their commitment and assured that the new curricula would be implemented with strict monitoring to guarantee effective adoption and a smooth transition in schools nationwide.