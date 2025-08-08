FG to strengthen security, resolve challenges using ICT-driven innovations

By Adeola Badru

The Federal Government has emphasised its steadfast commitment to combating persistent insecurity in the country, vowing to adopt a more vigorous approach through advanced Information and Communication Technology initiatives.

The Special Assistant to the President on ICT Policy, Office of the Vice President, Dr. Salihu Dasuki, disclosed this in Ibadan yesterday at the launch of a new digital location platform known as Yardcode, an ICT-driven addressing application that allows community-driven geodata for Nigeria, developed by Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN).

According to him, the Federal Government is committed to leveraging technology to enhance security measures addressing issues across the nation.

He noted that the initiative will go a long way in addressing the challenges posed by insecurity.

Dasuki, who spoke virtually, further asserted that the integration of ICT in security protocols is essential for effective governance and public safety.

He pointed out that the Yardcode application will facilitate better communication and coordination in emergency situations, which is crucial for timely responses to security threats.

“The Federal Government’s commitment to leveraging ICT in tackling insecurity is unwavering. We believe that technology is a crucial tool for enhancing national security.”

“Yardcode is not just an application; it is a paradigm shift in how we approach addressing challenges in our communities.”

“By utilising technology, we can foster a safer environment for all Nigerians. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to secure our nation.”

“The integration of ICT in our security frameworks will enable us to respond more effectively to threats, ensuring a safer future for our citizens.”

“We are confident that with Yardcode, we will bridge the gaps in our addressing system and enhance the overall security landscape of Nigeria,” Dasuki stated.

Also, in a remark at the launch, the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Surv. Adebomehin Adeyemi, acknowledged the longstanding challenges that have hindered the country’s progress in the area of insecurity.

He highlighted the inadequacies of the current postcode system and the urgent need for a more precise, adaptable, and universally accessible geocoding solution.

“Yardcode’s introduction of a unique, permanent identifier for every square metre of Nigerian territory is not just a change; it is a profound transformation and a true game changer for our country.”

“This groundbreaking innovation has far-reaching and transformative implications across multiple sectors, for effective governance, seamless public service delivery, rapid emergency response, strategic infrastructure planning, and precise demographic data collection.”

“The potential benefits are immense and undeniable. I commend the visionary developers for their ingenuity, dedication, and unwavering commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology for national development.”

“As Surveyor-General of the Federation, I deeply recognise the paramount importance of accurate, real-time geospatial data in informing sound policy decisions and driving sustainable progress.”

“Yardcode’s direct alignment with the Nigerian National Addressing Standard’s emphasis on precise GPS location is not merely a step forward; it is a monumental leap that positions Nigeria at the forefront of digital addressing solutions,” he added.

Adeyemi praised the developers, partners, and stakeholders involved in the successful roll-out of the project, expressing full support for its national integration and widespread adoption.

Earlier in his address, the lead developer and founder of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria, RAIN, Dr. Olusola Ayoola, highlighted the country’s addressing system, noting that the introduction of the application, which serves as Nigeria’s new addressing compass, would give every single place in the country its own unique name.

“Nigeria is not just copying technology from other countries; we are creating solutions. Yardcode is the first system like this that works without the internet. It is made specially for African conditions. It covers the whole of Nigeria instantly.”

“We are creating a model for West Africa and the whole world. Every business owner, every farmer, every Nigerian now has an address that connects them to the global economy.”

“We are moving from a Nigeria where addresses are problems to a Nigeria where addresses are solutions. From confusion to clarity. From struggling with directions to leading the world in location technology,” he disclosed.

Ayoola expressed appreciation to the Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, for supporting technology innovations in Nigeria.

In his goodwill message, Governor Seyi Makinde, who was represented by the Special Assistant on ICT and e-Governance, Mr. Bayo Akande, pledged the support of the Oyo State government to the innovation, affirming that the platform is an innovative solution to a national concern.

Ends