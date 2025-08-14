FG to implement innovative policy solutions by youths – Minister

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments

By Nnasom David

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole has stated that the federal government will harness and implement innovative solutions to government policies by Nigerian youths across states

Oduwole made the disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday at the Youth Policy Conference organised by the Future Partways Development Initiatives with the theme “Rethinking National Unity: Governance Reforms fo4 Strengthening Social Cohesion in Nigeria,”

She said “The power of Nigerian youths to thrive in whatever environment to thrive is beyond measures and the Policy Innovation Challenge has brought together young minds to proffer valuable solutions to growth and development

“The federal government will implement innovative solutions from youths that will improve and contribute to national growth and development,” she said.

Also speaking, Ariola Ado Daniel, Executive Director of Future Partways Development Initiatives noted that the organization is geared at developing and implementing citizens and forward thinking policies both at federal and states level

He added that “The policy challenge which is part of the conference is to celebrate young undergraduates who have come up with innovative ideas and the organization have received over 800 entries from about 25 tertiary institutions,”