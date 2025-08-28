FG targets $100bn GDP contribution from creative economy by 2030, 3m Jobs — Govs back plan

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — The Federal Government has unveiled strategic interventions aimed at growing the contribution of arts, culture, tourism, and the creative economy to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to $100 billion by 2030, while creating over three million jobs.

Speaking at a meeting with the 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) late Wednesday in Abuja, the government outlined key initiatives, including the $200 million Creative Economy Development Fund, the $1 billion Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation, and landmark projects such as the Lagos Arena, Abuja Creative City, and Renewed Hope Cultural Villages.

In a communiqué signed by NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governors pledged full support for the federal initiative, describing it as vital to enhancing the growth of Nigeria’s creative economy and tourism sectors.

The communiqué, read by Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, noted:

“The forum received a presentation from the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, represented by Mr. Obi Asika, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture. The roadmap targets a GDP contribution of $100 billion by 2030 and the creation of over three million jobs.

“Other key initiatives include the $200 million Creative Economy Development Fund, the $1 billion Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation, and projects such as the Lagos Arena, Abuja Creative City, and Renewed Hope Cultural Villages.

“Governors commended the reforms to strengthen intellectual property, expand tourism, and elevate Nigeria’s global presence. They resolved to collaborate through State Creative Economy Desks, co-created festivals, and adoption of the Naija Season Platform.”

The forum also commiserated with Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo over the passing of his father, Pa Ahmed Ododo, who died at 83. A minute of silence was observed in his honour.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council recently approved the establishment of the Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The corporation is expected to drive investments, unlock the industry’s potential, and position Nigeria’s creative and tourism sectors for global competitiveness.

The Federal Government emphasized that Nigeria’s abundant creative talents, combined with technology, art, culture, and tourism, would serve as powerful tools for economic growth and global influence.