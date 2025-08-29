FG renovates 700 rural schools in Nigeria – NOA DG

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Director General National orientation agency,Mallam Issa Onilu has said that the federal government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in her efforts to provide affordable,free and qualitative education to all Nigerians particularly the rural populace has renovated no fewer than seven hundred schools across the country.

He made the statement in Birnin Kebbi on Friday during the flagg off of public awareness campaign on national value reiontation, social safety nets, flooding and security.

The DG who was represented by Bala Musa Director media and communication Abuja headquarters stated that the public awareness campaign which will run in the thirty six states including Abuja was designed to bring to the fore efforts being made by Tinubu led government in those critical areas which include social safety nets, security, education and technics that will save ones life in face of ravaging flash floods ” Nigerians must adhere to safety rules to remain alive in the face of dangers of flood or otherwise hence the orientation becomes necessary “.

On the area of education he said the federal government has opened NELFUND to ensure to child missed school because of poverty saying hundreds of thousands of students across the country are benefiting from the students loan therefore education is not only free in Nigeria but accessible and affordable.

The core mandate of the campaign , however seeks to to reintroduce National moral values character reiontation where Nigerians will exhibit high quality behavior which they will be identified in any country they find themselves and to in turn be able to know what their government is doing to give them a decent living he said.

Social safety nets such as trader money and farming supports from the federal government tries to reawaken the potentials of Nigerians and to raise their hopes in terms of care and concern from the central government of Nigeria.

The lunch which was held at the agency’s office in Birnin Kebbi was attended by the Kebbi state coordinator,Alhaji Nasir Karofi, representative of the DG,Bala Musa, media professionals and civil society organizations.