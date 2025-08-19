FG releases admissions into Unity Schools

By Joseph Erunke

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the release of admissions into Federal Unity Colleges across Nigeria, marking a major milestone in promoting transparency, efficiency, and optimal capacity management in secondary school placements.

The ministry, in a statement by its Director, Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, on Tuesday, said,”The initiative, driven by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, ensures that all admissions are now fully automated and strictly conducted within the approved capacity of each school, eliminating previous challenges of overstretched facilities.”

Speaking on the significance of the reform, Dr. Alausa stated:“This reform guarantees fairness, operational efficiency, and sustained quality in our Federal Unity Colleges.”

The current admission exercise covers 80 conventional Federal Unity Colleges (Junior Secondary School 1). Admission into the remaining 42 Federal Technical Colleges under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme will be released in due course.

According to the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadri, the automation is a game-changer:

“The new system ensures that admission aligns with each school’s capacity, creating a better learning environment for students.

“This reform is expected to streamline the admission process, improve accountability, and uphold the highest educational standards across Federal Unity Colleges nationwide, “she said.

It advised parents, guardians, and students to check admission results on the Ministry’s official website.

“The Federal Ministry of Education remains committed to providing quality education within a safe, conducive learning environment for all Nigerian children, “the ministry said.

Vanguard News