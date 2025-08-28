FG inaugurates building code advisory committee

…Assures Nigerians of Safe Buildings

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 21-member National Building Code Advisory Committee to strengthen regulation in the construction sector and ensure safety standards across the country.

The inauguration, held Thursday in Abuja, was performed by the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Yusuf Attah.

The reconstituted committee comprises registered professionals, representatives of key institutions, relevant non-governmental organizations, and one representative from each of the six geopolitical zones.

In his remarks, the Minister said the inauguration signified a collective resolve to reposition Nigeria’s building and construction industry on the foundation of standards, regulations, and professionalism.

“By inaugurating this Committee, we are demonstrating our determination to ensure that every Nigerian home, office, school, hospital, and place of assembly is built to specifications that guarantee safety, durability, and sustainability,” Attah stated.

He explained that the National Building Code is a crucial regulatory instrument that prescribes minimum standards for design, construction, and maintenance, thereby ensuring quality, safety, and proficiency in the building industry.

Tracing the history of the code, the Minister recalled its early drafts in 1987, 1989, and 1990, before it was formally signed into law in 2006 by President Olusegun Obasanjo. However, he noted that progress since then had been slow due to challenges of ratification, enforcement, and compliance.

He further explained that the first National Building Code Advisory Committee was inaugurated in 2018, but its mandate expired after three years without being reconstituted.

Attah emphasized that the code was designed to address critical issues such as unplanned urban development, incessant building collapses, the use of non-professionals, and poor maintenance culture. He added that the new committee would be responsible for periodic reviews of the code, recommending technical subcommittees, and providing guidance to specialized units.

The committee, he said, will report directly to the Ministry, meet at least twice a year, and submit quarterly progress reports.

“This is a serious national assignment and it must be treated as such. Nigerians expect results. The Ministry expects results,” the Minister warned, charging members to bring their competence, integrity, and patriotism to bear in discharging their duties.

Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, represented by the Director of Public Buildings, Qs Pemi Temitope, described the code as a unifying framework for safe, quality, and sustainable housing delivery. He said its reconstitution reflects the commitment of Minister Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa to pursue affordable shelter without compromising safety.

On behalf of the committee, Chairman Arc. Mohammed Faworaja pledged diligence and professionalism, assuring that the committee would also encourage states to domesticate the code in line with their peculiarities.