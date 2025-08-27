FG/IFAD empowers 352 farmers with seeds, tools to boost food production in Nasarawa

FILE IMAGE

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) through the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), has empowered 352 farmers in Nasarawa State with improved seeds, fertilizers, and farm tools to enhance food production and reduce post-harvest losses.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony on Wednesday, the State Programme Coordinator of VCDP, Mrs. Eunice Adgizi, described the intervention as a milestone in collective efforts to boost food security and improve rural livelihoods.

“This initiative demonstrates the unwavering support of the Federal Government, IFAD, and the Nasarawa State Government, working together to provide farmers with the necessary tools to increase productivity,” she said.

According to Adgizi, the beneficiaries were drawn from five participating local government areas—Wamba, Lafia, Nasarawa, Karu, and Doma.

The distributed items included 9,600 kilograms of improved rice seeds, 1,408 bags of NPK fertilizer, 384 bags of urea fertilizer, 352 liters each of selective and non-selective herbicides, and 8,000 cassava stem cuttings.

In addition, nine tricycles were provided to selected farmers to support produce transportation, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve access to markets.

Adgizi emphasized that the support was designed not only to increase crop yields but also to strengthen farmers’ resilience and contribute to a sustainable food surplus in the state.