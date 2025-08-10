FEC mourns ex-Agric Minister Audu Ogbeh

Ogbeh

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has expressed sadness over the passing of a former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, at the age of 78.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, said this in a statement issued by Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information and Public Relations in his office in Abuja.

FEC, according to Akume, described Ogbeh’s death as a great loss to the nation.

Akume stated that the deceased had served Nigeria in various capacities, including as Minister of Communications in the Second Republic and later as Minister of Agriculture under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said Ogbeh’s passing was also a personal loss, noting that they shared a bond rooted in their Benue heritage and commitment to national service.

The SGF recalled that Ogbeh joined politics in the 1970s as a legislator and remained steadfast in championing national unity and development.

He condoled with the government and people of Benue, the deceased’s family, friends and political associates, praying for the repose of his soul.

