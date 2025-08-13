FEC approves ₦142bn for construction of modern bus terminals in six zones

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Federal Government on Wednesday, announced the approval of the construction of modern bus terminals in each of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones at a total cost of ₦142,028,576,008.17.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister explained that the contract has been awarded to Messrs Planet Project Limited.

He said that the terminals will be sited in Abeokuta (South-West), Gombe (North-East), Kano (North-West), Lokoja (North-Central), Onitsha (South-East), and Ewu in Edo State (South-South).

Senator Alkali described the project as the Federal Government’s first direct intervention in road transport infrastructure beyond road construction, noting that the locations were selected for their economic viability.

He said the absence of purpose-built bus terminals to serve millions of Nigerian commuters had contributed to increased crime, road traffic accidents, and the proliferation of arms and ammunition along the country’s highways.

“In spite of the significance of road transportation in Nigeria, there are no bus terminals that address the needs of millions of commuters. This has resulted in increased crime, road traffic accidents, and the spread of arms on our highways”, Alkali said.

The minister explained that the initiative, conceived by the Ministry of Transportation, is aimed at improving road safety, enhancing passenger comfort, and stimulating economic activities.

He added that the proposal was brought before President Tinubu and the FEC for approval after a thorough assessment of its potential impact on national transportation and security.