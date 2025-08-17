FDI: IWG to double Nigerian footprints in 2025 

•As demand for flexible, platform working continues to accelerate

International Workplace Group is set to open seven new state-of-the-art flexible work spaces in Nigeria between July and December 2025, effectively doubling its footprint of ten flexible work spaces to 20 and expanding beyond Lagos and Abuja to the cities of Owerri and Kano. The two Regus and five HQ centres add an additional 4,780square metres of rentable area to keep pace with rising demand across Nigeria.

The new centres opening include: Lekki Link Bridge, Lagos (opened July 2025); Ogunlana Drive; Lagos (opening October 2025; Allen Avenue, Lagos (opening November2025); Bank Road, Owerri (opening November 2025); Zoo Road, Kano (opening November 2025); Regus Number One, Lagos (opening November 2025) andRegus Garki 2, Abuja (opening November 2025).

Four of the new HQ centres are the result of IWG Nigeria’s first portfolio/multi-site deal with Alternative Bank, a subsidiary of Sterling Bank.

Mohammed Yinusa, Director, Digital Products and Innovation commented:“The demand for premium office and co-working spaces has increased with the growth of flexible working, as more and more businesses look to Nigeria to set up their base of operations. Together with International Workplace Group, we are delighted that our high-quality work spaces offer a wide range of workspace services and solutions, supporting businesses of all sizes as they continue to grow.”

The new centres will provide space for established firms and start-ups across a range of industries from finance, technology, entertainment, manufacturing, oil and gas, agriculture and agro-processing and textiles.

The centres offer high-quality private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces, while International Workplace Group’s Design Your Own Office Service allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements.

The expansion in Nigeria comes on the heels of the business posting its highest-ever revenue, cash flow and earnings growth in its history and achieving rapid network growth, signing 899 new centres to its network in 2024 and opening 624 new workspaces.

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of IWG, the world’s largest platform for work with brands including Spaces and Regus, said: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Nigeria with these multiple upcoming location openings, starting with the Lekki Link Bridge. As an important business hub, Nigeria is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. We are very pleased to work in partnership with Alternative Bank, which is our first portfolio/ multi-site deal brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their building.

“Our opening in Nigeria comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible and platform working is incredibly popular with employees, improving their work-life balance and satisfaction, while also providing a multitude of benefits to companies. Our workplace model is proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs while providing access to thousands of locations.”