FCC seeks framework for equitable distribution of projects

The Acting Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mr Kayode Oladele, has called for the development of a framework to ensure fair distribution of projects across the country.

Oladele made the call on Wednesday in Abuja when he received the Managing Director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr Aminu Umar-Sadiq, on a courtesy visit.

He said the proposed framework would promote equity, fairness, and cohesion in the distribution of opportunities, infrastructure and jobs, in line with the constitutional mandate of the FCC.

“Together, we can develop a framework that ensures projects are distributed fairly across the federation, that procurement processes give opportunities to businesses from all regions, and that jobs generated are equitably shared,” he said.

Oladele emphasised that inclusion was not just about fairness but also about strengthening national unity and economic growth.

He also proposed the constitution of a joint technical working group between the FCC and NSIA to institutionalise collaboration.

“To achieve this, we also suggest constituting a joint technical working group between our institutions. Let me say clearly, inclusion is not just about fairness. It is about making Nigeria work,” he said.

Responding, Umar-Sadiq expressed the readiness of the NSIA to partner with the FCC in ensuring equity in the siting of projects across the country.

He explained that the NSIA, which manages Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, operates three portfolios namely; the Stabilisation Fund, the Future Generations Fund, and the Nigeria Infrastructure Fund.

According to him, the Authority has invested in several sectors including healthcare, agriculture, roads, energy, technology and financial market infrastructure.

“Equity in the geographical distribution of projects is fundamental because the NSIA belongs to all Nigerians.

“Irrespective of profitability or location, all Nigerians must feel the impact of our institution,” he said.

Umar-Sadiq welcomed the proposal for a technical working group, describing it as beneficial to both institutions.

“In terms of the technical working group that our chairman suggested, I dare say it is more to our benefit than it is to yours. And it’s one that we are very excited by the privilege to actually participate in such a working group.

“Depending on how our chairman wants to actualise that, we are ready on our side in order to participate fundamentally in that technical working group,” he said