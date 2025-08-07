FCC reiterates commitment to payment of retirees’ benefits

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Kayode Oladele, has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the timely payment of outstanding retirement benefits to the Commission’s retired staff.

Oladele gave the assurance on Thursday during a courtesy visit by a delegation of retirees led by former Director of Human Resources, Comrade Sunday Eteng, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The visit followed the recent payment of retirement benefits to 10 former staff members.

Welcoming the retirees, Oladele commended their years of dedicated service, noting that many had served the Commission for nearly three decades.

He also acknowledged the challenges facing staff welfare within the Commission and emphasized his resolve to prioritize it going forward.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. The right thing will be done, and staff welfare will be given the attention it deserves,” he stated.