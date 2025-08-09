Fashola to speak at Alao’s book launch

File: Babatunde Fashola

…..As Dikko leads other dignitaries

FORMER Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, will be the guest speaker when frontline sports journalist, Dr. Mumini Alao, makes a public presentation of his autobiography at the Tayo Aderinokun Lecture Theatre, University of Lagos on Sunday, 10th August, 2025, at 1.00 pm.

Fashola will speak on the topic, “Rethinking the Current Football Business Model in Nigeria As a Catalyst for Sports Development.”

The event organisers revealed in a press statement that the former Governor will present a case for how government-owned football clubs in Nigeria can transition successfully and sustainably into private ownership which is the dominant model in world football.

Leading a raft of top sports personalities and government officials to the public lecture and book launch are the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko; Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh who wrote a foreword in the book; Speaker of the LAGOS State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Mudashiru Obasa; President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau; Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League, Mr. Gbenga Elegbeleye and the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports Honourable Kabiru Amadu.

Federal and state sports associations officials, Nigerian former Olympians and Super Eagles players, journalists, family, friends and fans of the book writer will also be in attendance.

Alao is an accomplished Nigerian sports journalist, author and media entrepreneur. He rose to the position of group managing director of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of widely-read popular journals, Complete Football magazine and Complete Sports newspapers. His last published book was “The Making of Nigeria’s Dream Team: Football Gold Medal Winners At Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games.”

Alao’s latest work, “My Autobiography” is a no-holds-barred narration of his professional and private lives spanning 60 years.

The forewords in the book were written by former Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, and former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu. Dr. Bolu John Folayan of the Department of Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro will be the book reviewer while SuperSports presenter, Mozez Praiz, will be the master of ceremony.