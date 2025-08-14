Fake doctor wanted in Colombia arrested in Spain

Spanish police said Thursday they have arrested a woman accused of posing as a doctor in Colombia and of treating hundreds of patients without a licence.

Officers detained the woman in the town of Catarroja, in the eastern region of Valencia, during a joint operation with Colombian authorities, Spain’s National Police said on X.

“She posed as a doctor in Colombia, where she treated 665 patients. Colombian authorities were searching for her for impersonation, fraud, and document forgery,” the police said.

Spanish media reported she had worked at several health facilities in Colombia for three years before fleeing to Spain, where she lived with her partner and child.