FAAN’s Olubunmi Kuku’s bold strides and the road ahead

Kuku

By Olu Ayela

When Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku assumed the helm of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in 2023, the aviation sector was at a crossroads — grappling with ageing infrastructure, revenue leakages, operational inefficiencies, and mounting passenger dissatisfaction. Two years later, her leadership has not only steadied the course but has set FAAN on an unprecedented path of renewal, modernization, and global competitiveness.

From transforming airport facilities and tightening security systems to driving record-breaking revenues and elevating customer experience, Mrs. Kuku has brought a rare blend of strategic thinking and decisive action to Nigerian aviation. Now, as she begins her third year in office, stakeholders are watching with optimism as she turns her attention to deepening reforms and tackling the industry’s lingering challenges.

One of the defining features of Mrs. Kuku’s administration has been her ability to deliver long-delayed, high-impact projects that directly improve operations and passenger comfort.

At Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, she completed the long-abandoned rehabilitation of Runway 18R/36L and Taxiway A, alongside the replacement of vandalized approach and centre-line lights — restoring full operational capacity for both day and night flights. The expansion of the Zulu Terminal at the domestic wing and the creation of new protocol lounges have added much-needed space and comfort for passengers.

Beyond Lagos, major upgrades have been executed nationwide — from the expansion of car parks and airfield lighting rehabilitation at Enugu and Ilorin airports to the completion of the domestic terminal in Minna and improved cooling and power systems in Kano, Katsina, Jos, and Yola. The rehabilitative and infrastructure upgrade works are not just cosmetic. They represent a strategic overhaul of critical physical assets of FAAN to support growing passenger volumes and improve operational reliability.

In an era of heightened global aviation threats, Mrs. Kuku has invested heavily in security and surveillance systems. FAAN now boasts modern Smiths Detection X-ray screening machines with automatic tray return systems at key airports, upgraded CCTV networks, and 3,000 handheld radios for aviation security personnel.

A recent ICAO Security Audit rated FAAN’s Aviation Security Department highly, thanks to her strategic mobilization of personnel, equipment, and technology. New access control systems, improved emergency operations centres, and upgraded monitoring facilities now mean quicker incident response times and greater deterrence against breaches.

Passenger screening times during peak hours have been cut by 80%, a change that is already winning praise from frequent travellers.

Mrs. Kuku’s financial reforms have been nothing short of transformative. Between January and November 2023, FAAN generated ?343.87 billion — an 82.5% increase over the previous year. This growth had been driven by smarter tariff reviews, automation of car park fee payment and passenger access gate operations. The new FAAN had also embarked on a “Regularization Policy” to reclaim illegally occupied airport land.

It also went into partnerships like the integration of Paystacks for cashless revenue collection. Debt recovery has equally been aggressive and effective, with over ?3.13 billion recouped, including significant settlements from major ground-handling companies and ongoing recoveries from government agencies. The upcoming deployment of the Business Central ERP software in June 2025 will further enhance transparency and efficiency in financial reporting.

Today’s FAAN led by Mrs. Kuku, practices a passenger-first service policy. The organisation embarked on the upgrade of passenger lounges across airports, including specialized spaces for elderly passengers and nursing mothers. FAAN has also substantially improved accessibility and responsiveness to travellers with reduced mobility, including dedicated hotlines for persons with disabilities in all major international airport in Nigeria.

With a policy guaranteeing full refunds for flight cancellations and the introduction of faster screening and boarding processes, she has positioned FAAN as an authority that truly listens to and prioritizes its customers.

Mrs. Kuku understands that airports are only as good as the people running them. Her administration has implemented the new minimum wage for nearly 10,000 staff and over 5,000 pensioners, clearing arrears up to March 2025. Under her leadership, more than 6,800 employees have received targeted training, fulfilling FAAN’s 2025 Performance Roadmap goal of at least 20 hours of training per employee.

The deployment of a Performance Management System now ensures that staff performance is tracked, rewarded, and aligned with FAAN’s strategic objectives.

Mrs. Kuku has strengthened FAAN’s presence on the global stage. She had led FAAN to collaborate with such critical agencies of the Nigeria government as the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Nigerian Shippers Council, and the World Economic Forum have boosted FAAN’s trade facilitation role.

Her administration is also in advanced discussions with IATA and AviaDev to open new domestic and regional routes. In a historic move, she attracted West Africa’s first aircraft manufacturing company to Nigeria, with facilities set to be located in Abuja and Akure.

Under her leadership, FAAN’s Legal Directorate has modernized contract management, digitized agreements, and developed stronger frameworks for Public-Private Partnerships. Disputes are now resolved faster and more efficiently, protecting FAAN from costly litigation.

Internally, the Culture Change Initiative has tackled rent-seeking and illicit practices, cutting them by 60% and aligning airport operations with the Business Facilitation Act. Hosting global events like the ACI-GAMS/AMPAP programme in March 2025 has further cemented Nigeria’s credibility in international aviation circles.

From rehabilitating runways and taxiways to installing dedicated power supplies and sewage treatment plants, Mrs. Kuku’s engineering interventions have targeted the operational weak points that once hampered FAAN’s performance. The results are visible in smoother operations, fewer disruptions, and improved safety standards.

While the progress has been remarkable, Mrs. Kuku’s third year in office will demand even greater resolve. She faces the challenge of sustaining revenue growth amid fluctuating economic conditions, securing more funding for large-scale infrastructure projects, and ensuring that recent technological upgrades are fully optimized.

There is also the task of deepening environmental initiatives, expanding cargo operations, and preparing for the anticipated surge in passenger traffic as Nigeria’s economy and tourism sector grow. Managing stakeholder expectations, balancing regulatory compliance with operational flexibility, and maintaining high staff morale will also be critical.

Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku’s tenure has already redefined what is possible for FAAN and Nigerian aviation. Her leadership has shown that with vision, discipline, and innovation, it is possible to modernize infrastructure, boost revenues, secure airports, and deliver world-class passenger experiences — all within a short period.

As she embarks on her third year, the journey ahead will test her ability to consolidate these gains, address the persistent challenges, and ensure that Nigeria’s airports are not just functional gateways, but hubs of excellence, efficiency, and economic opportunity.

In her own words, “We are not just building airports; we are building confidence — in our systems, our people, and our place in the global aviation map.”

Of a truth, a tree cannot make a forest. Mrs. Kuku, cannot do all these things all alone, but she has a well-motivated staff body around her. Staff training and retraining are her keywords. In fact, she is a very good team player and a woman who believes in collectives’ success. Her openness with staff is unequaled. Any staff of FAAN can send a Short Message Service (SMS) to the managing director or send her a message via whassapp on dedicated numbers with regards to pressing issues that can help move the authority forward.

Mrs. Kuku, explained recently that everything the FAAN was doing was in line with the regulators’ probing eyes in mind. According to her, aviation is a heavily regulated industry, and so, whatever we are doing we ensure we are not merely in full compliance but above predominance thresholds. “Once you are in compliance, you are assured of adequate safety and security. We are striving to ensure that we achieve compliance that is above the basic threshold not just in Nigeria but internationally.

As she recently began her third year in office, Mrs. Kuku trusts that with full cooperation from all and sundry, the past would be a story shared, the New Year and beyond would be written in gold. She insisted that “professionalism continues to be our watchward; we cannot disappoint Nigerians”

If her first two years are any indication, the skies ahead for FAAN — and for Nigerian aviation — look brighter than ever.