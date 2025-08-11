FAAN vows to sanction passengers with disruptive, threatening behaviours

FAAN

Following reported unruly behaviours at the nation’s airports in the past few days, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says erring passengers will be sanctioned according to civil aviation laws.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, Mrs Obiageli Orah, on Monday in Lagos.

According to Orah, the authority expressed concerns over repeated incidents of unruly behaviour, saying

it was unacceptable and would not be tolerated.

She advised passengers to familiarise themselves with passengers’ rights and responsibilities, as well as airlines’ obligations as published by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and FAAN Bye Laws.

“The Authority will not hesitate to implement relevant sanctions as stipulated in ICAO Annex 17, Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, especially Part 17, and FAAN Bye Laws against any form of disruptive or threatening behaviour within airport premises.

“FAAN is also reviewing its protocols around restraining and prosecuting passengers in line with the Airport Approved Security Programme and relevant laws.

“Regarding the recent incident involving a passenger on Ibom Air, while the situation was initially managed by security personnel at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Domestic Terminal 2 (MMA2), the FAAN Aviation Security team has since intervened, taken the individual into custody and handed her over to the Nigerian Police Force for further investigation and prosecution,” she added.

According to Orah, FAAN urges all intending passengers to conduct themselves in a civil and orderly manner and adhere to all established airport and airline regulations.

She said that the safety, security and comfort of all airport users remained a top priority of the authority.

She warned that inappropriate behaviour would be sanctioned in line with relevant laws and protocols.