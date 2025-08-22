Eze move a sign of Arsenal’s ‘ambition’, says Arteta

Arsenal’s move to win the race to sign Eberechi Eze is a sign of the Gunners’ ambition to end a 22-year wait to win the Premier League, said manager Mikel Arteta on Friday.

Eze appeared to headed to the other side of north London and a move to Tottenham from Crystal Palace until Arsenal pounced to reportedly close in on a £60 million ($81 million) deal plus £7.5 million in add-ons.

The arrival of the England international would take Arsenal’s spending in the transfer window to around £260 million following the signings of Viktor Gyokeres, Cristhian Mosquera, Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke.

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for each of the past three seasons and last won a trophy five years ago.

“We are showing the ambition that we are here to win major trophies and to keep evolving and improving every single year and that comes with demands and those demands are clear,” said Arteta ahead of Leeds’ visit to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

“We want to be in front in the league, not just chasing or reacting or being behind, but in front of it and every decision that we make in every area of the club is to achieve that.”

The move for Eze came just hours after Arsenal learned that Kai Havertz faces a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

However, Arteta denied the two were related.

“We are not reacting to anything,” added the Spaniard.

“We’ve been very prepared and understanding what we could do and we have decided this is the moment to do it.”

Eze was not in the Palace squad that beat Fredrikstad in the Eagles’ Conference League play-off on Thursday, but Arteta does not believe he will be registered in time to face Leeds.

The 27-year-old began his career at the Arsenal academy — he said he cried for a week when he was let go — and reportedly desperate to return to his boyhood club.

“The better the feeling, the stronger the feeling, I think the better,” said Arteta.

“It brings a different edge, a different will and emotion to what you do. I think that always brings something extra.”

Arsenal began their quest for the Premier League title by winning 1-0 away to Manchester United on the opening weekend of the campaign.