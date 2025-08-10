Expert emphasises need to adopt right project mgt methodologies

(FILES) An aerial view shows people walking through floodwater surrounding homes and houses on a residential street in Wraysbury, west of London on January 9, 2024, after heavy rain brought flooding to much of the country following Storm Henk. – Around one in five properties in England are at risk of flooding, a 15 percent increase from 2018, the Environment Agency warned December 17, 2024, using models incorporating new localised data and climate change projections. Around 6.3 million homes and businesses are located in areas at risk of flooding from one or a combination of rivers, the sea and surface water, up from 5.5 million when the last assessment was conducted in 2018. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)



By Etop Ekanem



A project management expert, Olalekan Ajayi-Kaffi, has emphasised the need to adopt the right project management methodologies in achieving transformative outcomes.

Ajayi-Kaffi, in a statement, named the methodologies to include Agile and Waterfall, saying they are perfect for different scenarios.



From research and practical innovation in healthcare to digital transformation in nonprofit space, Ajayi-Kaffi continues to influence how modern project management meets real-world challenges, especially through Agile and Waterfall methodologies.

In his publication, “Is Agile Methodology Better Than Waterfall Approach in Enhancing Effective Communication in Healthcare Process Improvement Projects,? Ajayi-Kaffi said: “Waterfall, with its sequential and linear progression requirements, design, development, testing, and deployment offers structure and predictability. This makes it ideal for projects with fixed scopes and low tolerance for change.



“On the other hand, Agile’s flexibility, iterative nature prioritizes adaptability, customer collaboration, and rapid feedback loops; qualities essential in dynamic sectors like healthcare. Agile offers a flexible and iterative approach, crucial in a dynamic environment like healthcare. Unlike other fields, healthcare projects require constant adaptation to feedback. Agile enables continuous stakeholder engagement and ensures deliverables evolve in real time.”



He, however, noted that the choice between these methodologies depends on factors such as project complexity, stakeholder engagement, and the need for adaptability. Both have unique strengths, with each excelling in specific scenarios.



According to him, “It’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. Agile is preferable for complex projects with ongoing feedback and evolving needs, while Waterfall is suitable for projects with defined scopes and compliance-focused deliverables,

“These initiatives, though diverse in scope are all anchored in the same principle.Use the right tools, involve the right people, and never stop learning.”



Ajayi-Kaffi’s commitment to excellence is also evident in his contributions to the academic and professional communities. As a reviewer for several top-tier publication journals, he helps shape future research while ensuring rigor and relevance in scholarly work. His reviews have not only elevated the quality of published content but also influenced the best practices in Agile methodologies, healthcare process improvement, and supply chain digitalisation.