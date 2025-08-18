Ex-Minister, Ikoh urges South East to support Tinubu’s re-election

Ikechukwu Ikoh

ABUJA — Former Minister of State for Science and Technology, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, has urged the people of Abia State and the wider South East to participate actively in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voters registration and revalidation exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ikoh made the call on Friday when members of the Abia Progressive Union (APU), led by Chief Ikem Azubuike, alongside a cross-section of Abians from the three senatorial districts, paid him a courtesy visit at his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

The former minister, seen as a potential governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasized that the “only meaningful contribution” the people of the region can make toward development is to secure enough voter cards to strengthen the party’s electoral chances.

“For you to be able to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our party, APC, our people must come forward and register with INEC,” Ikoh said.

He called on APC leaders in the South East to rally behind the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, describing him as a leader who has demonstrated capacity and competence to deliver the party in the region.

Chief Ikoh urged his guests to sensitize, mobilize, and educate Abians on the importance of participating in the registration exercise, which INEC has scheduled to commence nationwide on August 18, 2027. He assured that the APC-led administration of President Tinubu was already on track to rebuild the economy and improve security and prosperity for Nigerians.

During the visit, Chief Ikem Azubuike and his group pledged their support for Ikoh and appealed to him to contest the 2027 Abia governorship election. They cited his record as an industrialist, philanthropist, and public servant as qualities that qualify him to lead Abia State.

In response, Ikoh thanked the delegation and said he would give serious consideration to their appeal after wider consultations. He expressed optimism that the APC could secure victory in Abia in 2027, promising that Abians would witness “better sustainable development and progress in the future.”