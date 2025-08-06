Ex-militant leaders in Edo laud amnesty boss

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE leadership of Niger Delta Ex-militant Forum Edo State chapter on Wednesday commended the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Chief Dennis Otuaro on his sustaining of the amnesty programme and continuous training of former militants.

A statement jointly signed by the National Vice Chairman of the Forum, ‘General’ Amokachi Perete and t]its Leader in Edo State, Hon. Godstime Ogidigba commended Otuaro for the ongoing training exercise for leaders and beneficiaries of the amnesty programme.

“We use the medium to thank and appreciate the amnesty boss for the initiative, as the training will reset the mindset of some ex-militants leaders who have strayed from the non-violent path they adopted after the disarmament.

“We are using this medium to assure the administrator that we will do our best to make his time in the office a memorable one for all beneficiaries because his transformation agenda is worth emulating. We have carefully watched and studied Chief Dennis Otuaro, he is a man full of capacity, product of the struggle who has hit the ground running since he assumed office as the amnesty boss by repositioning the program in the right direction.

“We call on all ex militant leaders from phase one to three and well-meaning stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to support the vision of the amnesty boss to actualize a better Niger Delta region. As for those of us yet to be called for training, we should exercise patience as the training programme is being carried out batch by batch in phases, we strongly believe that the office will capture all the leaders and beneficiaries of the amnesty programme.”