Ex-Gov Udom Emmanuel not under probe, says A’Ibom Assembly

Udom Emmanuel

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly has said that it has no plan to probe the immediate-past Gov. Udom Emmanuel, as falsely speculated in some sections of the media.

Deputy Speaker Kufreabasi Edidem disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to Edidem, the house has not constituted any committee to probe the former governor.

“The attention of the leadership and members of the Akwa Ibom Assembly has been drawn to a report in a newspaper publication of Monday, Aug. 11 that the immediate past governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, is facing a probe by the House.

“The House wishes to state categorically that there is no scintilla of truth in the publication, in content and in intent and gives clarifications to help properly inform the public as follows:

“That the publication is speculative, lacks factual basis, and does not reflect any official position or resolution of the house,” he stated.

Edidem further stated that what transpired at the plenary session on Thursday, Aug. 7 was that the member representing Mkpat Enin State Constituency, Mr Uwem Imoh-Ita, raised a Matter of Urgent Public Importance that some employees of the Coconut Plantation had not been paid for seven months.

He maintained that “as a norm in the house, an ad hoc committee has been constituted to investigate the issue raised and report back within one month.

“The committee has yet to submit its report to the house for consideration,” the statement added.

It urged the newspaper and other media organisations to always verify their facts from official legislative sources before publication.

“Inaccurate and sensational reporting not only misleads the public but also undermines the credibility of democratic institutions.

“Media professionals should thus know where to draw the line between facts and sensationalism.

“Journalism is a noble profession with its strong ethical bent,” Edidem said. (NAN)