Ex-gov Ikpeazu’s former deputy defects to Labour Party

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ude Chukwu, on Saturday formally joined the Labour Party (LP) at his country home in Nkoro, Ohafia Local Government Area.

Chukwu, who recently resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he served under former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, described his move as the beginning of a new political era for him and his constituents.

“All Nkporo people are here today. The implication is that Nkporo is now in the Labour Party,” Chukwu declared.

Explaining his defection, the former deputy governor lauded Governor Alex Otti’s leadership style. “I decided to join you because you treat governance as a personal mission.

“You have done well. Today, we can proudly say we are Abians. PDP in Abia State has closed shop as from today,” he said.

Governor Otti, while receiving Chukwu into the Labour Party, praised his decision and described him as a principled leader. According to him, Chukwu is “a man who will give you your due respect.”

The governor further assured that ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Nkporo road, would be of the same standard as those in Aba and Umuahia.

Also speaking, the Abia LP Chairman, Sir Emmanuel Otti, said Chukwu’s entry would “awaken the people of the area to new opportunities.”

In the same vein, the Ohafia LGA LP chairman, Godwin Kalu, pledged unity and development for the zone, while the PDP LGA chairman, Egesi Eze Azu, also announced his defection alongside Chukwu.