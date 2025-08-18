Ex-Gov Bello’s Chief of Staff condoles Gov. Ododo over father’s death

The former Chief of Staff to the ex-Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Abdulkareem Muhammad Jami’u Asuku has mourned the passing on of Alhaji Ahmed Momoh Sani Ododo, father of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo whose sad event took place Monday in Abuja.

In a condolence message signed by Asuku and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, described the demise of Late Alhaji Ahmed Momoh Sani Ododo as a great loss.

The statement read, ““Innalillahi wa’inna ilaihi raaji’un.

“We received with deep shock and profound sadness the news of the passing of Alhaji Ahmed Momoh Sanni Ododo, the beloved father of His Excellency, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Executive Governor of Kogi State.

“My Family and I extend our heartfelt condolences to His Excellency and the entire Ododo family during this difficult time.

“May Allah, in His infinite mercy, forgive the shortcomings of the departed, have mercy on his soul, and grant him eternal rest in Al-Jannah Firdaus. Ameen!

“We pray that Almighty Allah grants His Excellency, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Also, may God guide and preserve him as he continues to carry on with the responsibility of leadership entrusted on him.

“It’s gratifying that Alhaji Ahmed Momoh Sanni Ododo’s legacy of discipline, faith, and service to humanity will forever be remembered.

“The deceased’s memory of service to humanity will continue to touch lives and in the noble values he instilled in the family.

“Please accept my deepest sympathy and prayers.” the statement concluded