Ex-Chelsea goalie, Cech separates from wife after 26 years

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Čech has announced that he and his wife, Martina, are separating after 26 years together.

The 43-year-old football legend shared the news in a heartfelt statement on Instagram, accompanied by a black-and-white photo of Martina kissing him on the cheek.

“Martina and myself are sad to announce that we are separating after 26 years together,” Čech wrote. “We remain best friends and immensely proud of our two children.”

The couple, who met as teenagers in 1999 and married in June 2003, have two children – Adela, 17, and Damian, 16.

Adela, a defender, plays for the Czech Republic’s Under-17 national team. In January 2008, Čech missed her birth as he was away with Chelsea for a League Cup semi-final against Everton, a match in which he did not feature. Damian has recently signed his first professional contract with Fulham as a goalkeeper, following in his father’s footsteps.

Čech enjoyed an illustrious football career, joining Chelsea from Rennes in 2004 for £7 million. He made 494 appearances for the Blues, winning four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, and the UEFA Champions League in 2012. He later moved to Arsenal in 2015, where he added another FA Cup to his honours before retiring in 2019.

Since retiring from football, Čech has taken up ice hockey as a goalkeeper and previously served as Chelsea’s technical and performance advisor, a role he left in 2022 following Todd Boehly’s takeover of the club.