EU defends tech regulations amid Trump criticism

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The European Union on Tuesday reaffirmed its sovereign right to regulate economic activities within its borders, including rules affecting major technology firms.

“It is the sovereign right of the EU and its member states to regulate economic activities on our territory, which are consistent with our democratic values,” said European Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho.

The remarks followed a warning from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened tariffs and export restrictions against countries adopting digital taxes or regulations seen as targeting U.S. tech giants.

“Digital Taxes, Digital Services Legislation, and Digital Markets Regulations are all designed to harm, or discriminate against, American Technology. This must end, and end NOW!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Pinho clarified that the issue was not linked to the recent EU-U.S. framework agreement, calling them “separate questions.”

EU tech spokesperson Thomas Regnier also dismissed Trump’s criticism, stressing that the bloc’s regulations apply broadly and do not single out U.S. companies.