Ereyitomi felicitates Olu of Warri on 4th coronation anniversary

The Member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources Training Funds, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, has felicitated the Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwstse III CFR, on the occasion of his Fourth coronation anniversary celebration.

Hon. Ereyitomi, while extending his goodwill message to the revered Warri monarch on Thursday, August 21, 2025, hailed the Olu of Warri for piloting the affairs of Warri Kingdom since he ascended the throne of his forefathers, describing him as a results-oriented royal father.

He commended Ogiame Atuwstse III CFR for his visionary leadership in attracting development to Warri Kingdom and for creating an enabling environment as well as empowerment for the people.

Chief Ereyitomi, on behalf of his family and the good people of Warri Federal Constituency, prayed to God to grant the royal father good health, more wisdom, and years of celebration.

The Warri Federal lawmaker urged Warri Federal constituents to continue to be united in order to move the domain forward.