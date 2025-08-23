EPL: Underwhelming Man City fall 0-2 to Tottenham

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland reacts after the team conceded a second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on August 23, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

Manchester City’s troubles from last season were exposed once more in a humbling 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham on Saturday that raised questions over their quest to regain the Premier League title.

Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha struck for the Europa League winners just before half-time as Spurs went top of the table thanks to a perfect start for Thomas Frank after two league games in charge.