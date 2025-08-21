EPL: Maresca confirms Fofana, Adarabioyo return ahead of West Ham clash

Adarabioyo

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that defenders Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo will be available for Friday’s Premier League trip to West Ham United, though Romeo Lavia and Benoît Badiashile remain sidelined.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference at Cobham, Maresca provided the latest update on his squad ahead of the London derby.

“Tosin is available for tomorrow. I’m a little bit surprised because last week when he wasn’t available, the day before it was everywhere in the media. Now I don’t know why you don’t know he is available! But yes, he is available. Romeo is still out, Benoît is still out. Wes is back, as I said, and that’s all.”

Maresca also revealed that Nicolas Jackson, who missed the season opener against Crystal Palace due to suspension, and Christopher Nkunku will not feature in East London.

The Chelsea boss was further quizzed on young defender Aaron Anselmino, who impressed during his debut at the Club World Cup against Benfica.

“With Aaron, he is training with us, training very hard, and is a fantastic boy,” Maresca said. “He’s a really good player, but he needs to play games. He is another one who is waiting for a solution [over a loan move].”

Chelsea will be aiming to secure their first away win of the season when they take on David Moyes’ side at the London Stadium.