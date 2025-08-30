EPL: Man United’s Cunha suffers hamstring injury

Manchester United’s Brazilian striker #10 Matheus Cunha sits on the pitch after pulling up and going down injured during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 30, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha was forced off with a hamstring injury during his side’s Matchweek 3 clash with Burnley at Old Trafford with just half an hour into the tie.

The Brazilian striker appeared in visible discomfort before being taken off and replaced by Joshua Zirkzee.

Cunha was seen clutching his hamstring as he left the pitch, and he will now undergo further assessment to determine the extent of the damage.

United had been counting on the 26-year-old to provide attacking firepower this season, but his latest setback could rule him out of key fixtures in the coming weeks.

Cunha, who joined United from Wolverhampton Wanderers to bolster their forward line, has impressed with his energy and link-up play, and fans will be hoping the injury is not long-term.