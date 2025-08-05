Environmental groups ask FG to back 50% plastic production cut by 2030

…calls for strong, legally binding global plastics treaty

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has been urged to publicly support a 50% reduction in plastic production by the year 2030 and fully back a strong, legally binding global plastics treaty that will protect both human health and the environment.

This call was made by the Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development (SRADev) Nigeria during a national webinar held ahead of the resumed global treaty negotiations tagged INC 5.2, set to take place in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Executive Director of SRADev and convener of the webinar, Dr. Leslie Adogame, said Africa must not continue to serve as a dumping ground for plastic waste.

He expressed concern over Nigeria’s unclear position in the ongoing negotiations and called on the Federal Government to declare its support openly.

He said, “Africa is not a dumping ground.

We are calling for a just treaty that addresses health, environmental justice, and plastic production cuts, especially for single-use plastics.

Nigeria must stand firm with the African Group of Negotiators to demand polluter accountability and climate justice.

“While Nigeria has made some efforts, such as banning single-use plastics in some quarters, the Federal Government must publicly state its full support for a strong, legally binding treaty,” Adogame added.

Adogame noted that many African nations participate in the negotiations under the African Group of Negotiators, whose demands include a cap on virgin plastic production, financial and technical support through a multilateral fund, clean and affordable technology transfer, and strong regulation of toxic chemicals in plastics.

He also called for the protection of informal waste workers, a ban on illegal plastic waste trade, and equitable global decision-making that respects African voices.

“Africa must not become the dumping ground of the world,” he emphasized.

Delivering a keynote address titled “The Global Plastic Treaty and Why It Matters,” Executive Director of Earth Works, Dr. Benson Fasanya, said urgent action is needed to stop the rising tide of plastic pollution.

Dr. Fasanya explained that the negotiations from INC-1 to INC-4 have laid the foundation for what could become one of the most important environmental agreements since the Paris Climate Agreement.

He, however, warned that the process remains highly political.

He said, “Plastic pollution is growing at an alarming rate. An estimated 44 million tonnes are dumped into the environment every year. This problem is rooted in the petrochemical industry and threatens both human health and the planet.

“The Global Plastic Treaty has the potential to be a system-changing instrument if we ensure it is legally binding and ambitious.

“Some countries, including oil-producing nations, are resisting proposals for production cuts. This threatens to weaken the treaty’s impact,” he said.

He urged Nigerian journalists to raise public awareness by highlighting the health risks of plastic pollution and exposing toxic chemicals in plastic products.

“There is a need for the media to report on the establishment of a dedicated fund, highlight human rights violations, and counter false solutions such as the reliance on waste incinerators,” he said.

Also speaking, Representative from the Pan African Vision for the Environment, Mr. Anthony Akpan, said local education must continue while the treaty talks progress.

Mr. Daniel Oderinde welcomed Nigeria’s steps so far, such as the ban on single-use plastics, but stressed the need for deeper grassroots engagement and promotion of local alternatives.

“While we wait for the treaty, we must keep educating our people on the harmful effects of plastics,” he said.

In his remarks, the Executive Director, Centre for Earth Works (CFEW), co-convener of the webinar, Benson Dotun Fasanya said “Our mission is to demystify environmental issues, empower people with knowledge, and build public support for the treaty.”

The treaty is being negotiated under the United Nations Environment Programme and is expected to set international rules on plastic production, use, and disposal. The INC 5.2 session is expected to finalise the agreement ahead of its formal adoption.